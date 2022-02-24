Multiple agencies including Texas DPS, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Corsicana Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash around 7:15 Wednesday night at the 227 milepost of Interstate Highway 45 that quickly turned into a large fire shutting down the highway in both directions.
The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management reported multiple accidents overnight, at the 235, 231, 229, and 228 mile markers of I45.
“These are all ice related. Please SLOW DOWN. Roadways are becoming very dangerous,” NCOEM stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.