The annual and highly anticipated Texas Veterans Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, May 16 on the historic brick streets of downtown Corsicana, home of the first oil well drilled in the Lone Star State.
The parade, featuring a Medal of Honor recipient as the Grand Marshall is one of several military-oriented activities that will be available to the public over the Armed Forces Day weekend.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the parade will start and finish at the Navarro County Courthouse. The parade will move through historic downtown along the well-known Beaton and Main Streets.
The parade committee has reached out to over 50 organizations encouraging their participation in the parade. Other groups and individuals are encouraged to join in the festive event. Floats, vintage military vehicles, veterans groups, bands, youth groups, cars, horse riders, school groups – all are welcome to participate. Registration is free and registration forms are available on the parade website: www.texasveteransparade.com.
The Parade Grand Marshal is Navy Petty Officer Donald E. ("Doc") Ballard, MOH, Vietnam. Petty Officer Ballard was presented the Medal of Honor for heroic service in Vietnam.
Petty Officer Ballard will address the Junior and Seniors Classes of Corsicana High School on May 15.
Also on May 15, Petty Officer Ballard will be the Guest of Honor at the annual Medal of Honor Banquet. The banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Cook Education Center, Navarro College. Tickets/Reservations go on sale March 15.
To complete the full weekend, the Texas Veterans Parade has partnered with the Coyote Squadron, Corsicana's local unit of the Commemorative Air Force, to have their annual “AirSho.”
This highly rated and respected air show begins right after the parade. Tickets, that are purchased at the gate of the Corsicana Regional Airport/C. David Campbell Field, are $10 each or $20 for the entire car load. Active duty and Service Veterans are admitted free.
For more to participate in the parade or volunteer, please call Billy Richards, 430-775-0856.
About the TexasVeterans Parade, Corsicana: The Texas Veterans Parade, Corsicana exists to honor Texas Veterans from all Wars and Conflicts and to teach our children about the sacrifices of Veterans, liberty and freedom. Our website is www.texasveteransparade.com
Members of the Board of Directors of the Parade include Ned Easternling, Roger Hardie, Bryan Jewel, Tripp Bryant, Mary Ann McCalpin, Roy Messick, Billy Richardson, Dan Summerall, Kathy Meisetschleager, and 23 additional board members.
