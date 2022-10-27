The community is invited to join Westside Baptist Church for an evening of southern gospel music and southern fellowship featuring the X-alt Quartet.
Hear the joyful songs as Jason Laule, Marty McKee, Eric Garrett and Steve Bell exalt His name. The X-alt Quartet has received "Group of the Year Award" form the Gospel Music Association. They have performed in Branson, for the Texas Rangers, for the Fort Worth Blue Sox and many churches and events throughout Texas.
Don’t miss this evening of music and fun at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. A southern-style fellowship will follow at the conclusion of the performance.
Westside is located at 1522 N. 24th Street in Corsicana. A nursery will be provided.
For more information please call 903-874-4640.
