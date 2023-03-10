STOP !!! Don't move your clock forward Saturday night.....Come to Westside Baptist Church for Bible Study and Worship this Sunday, March 12th and set your watch forward on hour at the close of the Morning Service. This will be the 12th year, Westside has observed this tradition and waited until the conclusion of the Morning Worship Service to observe the time change. It has been met with enthusiasm because you do not lose one hour of sleep. Bible Study begins at 9:45 a.m., Morning Worship starts at 11 a.m. and Evening Worships begins at 6 p.m.
Westside would also like to invite the community to the Don "Elvis" Wade Gospel Performance Sunday Night March 12th at 6 p.m. Don Wade is well known in Navarro county and has performed at many venues; churches, community events, nursing homes and restaurants. A southern-style fellowship will follow at the conclusion of the performance in the Fellowship Hall.
A nursery will be provided for all services.
Westside is located at 1522 N. 24th Street in Corsicana. For more information, please call 903-874-4640.
