The community is invited to join Westside Baptist Family for an evening of Southern Gospel fellowship. Westside Baptist Church hosts its Fifth Sunday Singing at 6 p.m. Sunday April 30.
The performance will consist of the Westside Quartet and local talent. A Southern- Style Fellowship will follow at the conclusion of the service.
Westside is located at 1522 N. 24th Street in Corsicana. A nursery will be provided for the service. For more information please call 903-874-4640.
