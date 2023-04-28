Fifth SUnday web.jpg

The community is invited to join Westside Baptist Family for an evening of Southern Gospel fellowship. Westside Baptist Church hosts its Fifth Sunday Singing at 6 p.m. Sunday April 30.

The performance will consist of the Westside Quartet and local talent. A Southern- Style Fellowship will follow at the conclusion of the service.

Westside is located at 1522 N. 24th Street in Corsicana. A nursery will be provided for the service. For more information please call 903-874-4640.

