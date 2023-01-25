The community is invited to join the Westside Baptist Church family for an evening of southern gospel music and southern fellowship featuring guest performers, Spoken For!, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Spoken For! is a southern gospel quartet with bluegrass roots that has performed all over Texas for over 15 years. A southern-style fellowship will follow at the conclusion of the gospel celebration.
Westside Baptist is located at 1522 N. 24th St. For more information call 903-874-4640
