The Westside Family would like to invite the community to celebrate Independence Day at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
"Let Freedom Ring" music program will consist of local talent; the Westside Quartet, solos, duets and trios.
A Southern-style fellowship will follow at the conclusion in the Fellowship Hall.
A nursery will be provided for the music program.
Westside is located at 1522 N. 24th Street in Corsicana. For more information, please call 903-874-4640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.