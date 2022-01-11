Anyone who has lived in Corsicana over the past thirty years has likely spotted Corsicana Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jeff Whitehead. If not donning the bright green Parks & Rec polo, he could be spotted riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his long, blond ponytail blowing in the wind.
The City of Corsicana honored Whitehead Friday with a lighthearted retirement reception in his honor after three decades of service.
“We dressed up as bikers with ponytails and did a funny skit as a tribute to him,” said Deb Miller, Pioneer Village Curator. “Although we are all sad he is leaving, we did not want it to be a sad occasion.”
Miller said, since the first day she started working for the city, Whitehead made her feel like part of the team.
“He was always there when I needed him,” she said. “He would do anything I asked with a smile. His retirement is very emotional for all of us.”
Whitehead started working for the city Aug. 16, 1991.
“Jeff takes with him over 30 years of experience and is going to be very difficult to replace,” said Connie Standridge, City Manager. “We will miss him but wish him well. He truly cared about the residents of Corsicana and always put them first. He was a wonderful employee.”
Sharla Allen, Parks Director also spoke highly of her longtime right-hand man.
“I could not have chosen a better Parks Superintendent to work closely with for nearly 30 years,” she said. “Jeff has done more for the City of Corsicana than any other employee that I have ever known. Now the fun begins for Jeff, and I wish him endless days of relaxation.”
Whitehead took to social media Friday expressing his gratitude for all his well-wishers in a Facebook post.
“With mixed emotions I retired today from the City of Corsicana with 30 years and five months service,” he stated. “I want to thank everyone that helped me along the way.”
His impact on the community was evident as his post drew over 400 reactions and 800 comments over the weekend congratulating him on his retirement and thanking him for his service.
