Multiple agencies contained a large grass fire before it reached any homes Thursday afternoon in the Navarro Mills area.
According to reports from the scene, the fire started around 3:45 p.m. and endangered many structures in the immediate area.
Corsicana Fire Rescue and numerous county Volunteer Fire Departments worked the area and got the fire under control around 5:30 p.m.
No major injuries were reported from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.