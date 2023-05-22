Why not take a short drive this Saturday and take in a fun, old-timey backyard barbecue and bake sale?
Winkler Masonic Lodge #826 presents its annual fundraiser Saturday, May 27, at the lodge grounds located at 9986 FM 416, east of Streetman.
The Lodge is kicking off its annual gun raffle that day. Prizes, as always, include a rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun, which will be on display at the event on May 27. The raffle lasts through the summer and prizes are awarded in the fall. Gun raffle tickets are $20 for one or $50 for three. Proceeds from this aspect of the fundraiser are specifically earmarked for the various scholarships that the Lodge gives out each May.
The event includes an Open House, a barbecue meal and a bake sale plus games for kids. Barbecue brisket and pulled pork sandwiches (with all the trimmings) will be available for purchase all day until they run out.
Activities for kids are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours of the Lodge along with explanations of the various accoutrement of the Masonic organization will be available upon request. The Bake Sale will include dozens of cakes, pies, cobblers, brownies, cupcakes, and other delicious baked goods created by the area’s best cooks.
Organizers express their gratitude to the wonderful cooks around the community who provide baked goods for the sale, to the media for helping get the word out about this event and to Columbia Meats for helping with the pre-event brisket sales.
The Lodge is located at 9986 FM 416, east of Streetman. For additional information, call Milton Kornegay at 972-821-2140.
