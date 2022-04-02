Thursdays’ Market Steer event marked the final livestock show of the 64th annual Navarro County Youth Expo, but there is still a chance to come out and support the students of Navarro County at the Premium Sale live auction for market animals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Navarro College’s Wolens Special Events Center.
Taking top prize in the “big show” with her Grand Champion Market Steer was Alyssa Walker, of Corsicana FFA. Walker is no stranger to the spotlight as she won the division only two years prior.
Walker said she knew this year’s steer was better than her previous champion but was still surprised to win. She said she didn’t want to give away any secrets to her success but listed good showmanship as a benefit.
Earning Reserve Champion honors was Addilyn Leerskov, 8, also of Corsicana FFA. Leerskov also recently placed first in her class and won Reserve at the San Antonio Stock Show. She credits her grandpa and dad for helping her learn about raising and showing livestock.
Judging this year’s Market Steer Show was Rusty Turner.
“We have an outstanding set of exhibitors here,” Turner said before naming the Grand and Reserve Champions. “I’m not telling you there’s a perfect one in this lineup because there is not. We have some cattle that do a lot of things the right way.”
Turner said he enjoys judging county shows more than big city shows because more friends and family members can show up to support the kids.
Thursday was chock-full of beef as the two other cattle categories were decided earlier that day.
Commercial Heifers Grand Champion was Clayton Dyer, Mildred FFA and Commercial Heifers Reserve Grand Champion was Rex Bonner of Mildred FFA.
Registered Heifers Grand Champion went to Beau Woodall of Dawson FFA and Registered Heifers Reserve Champion was Kascie Shifflet of Frost 4-H.
In Wednesday's Market Lamb and Goat Shows, Market Lambs Grand Champion was Cole Bynum, Mildred FFA. Reserve Champion: Mallory Libal, Corsicana FFA.
Market Goat Grand Champion was Kylie McCaleb, Mildred FFA. Reserve Champion: Brooklyn Beckett, Rice FFA.
In Tuesday’s Market Hog Division, Grand Champion was Lyberti Evans, Mildred FFA
Reserve Grand Champion: Emily Haden, Blooming Grove FFA.
Monday marked the Market and Breeding Rabbit shows and Market Rabbits Grand Champion was Karen Romero, Rice FFA. Reserve Grand Champion: Bayli Leingang, Blooming Grove FFA.
Breeding Rabbit Grand Champion was Kristopher Richter, Frost FFA. Reserve Grand Champion:
Averi Duran, Blooming Grove Jr. FFA
Winners in the Saturday, March 26, Food Division were: Grand Champion: Keller Kinkade, Corsicana FFA. Reserve Grand Champion: Jaylee Woolley, Corsicana FFA. Reserve Senior: Madison Curl, Frost FFA. Reserve Jr.: Keller Kinkade, Corsicana FFA. Most Creative Jr.: Bailey Dodds, Blooming Grove 4-H and Most Creative Sr.: McKenzie Bancroft, Kerens FFA.
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun in print and online for results from Saturday’s Premium Sale and find full results in our Youth Expo Roundup section.
