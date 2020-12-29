The Knights of Columbus Council #5211 hosted its annual Keep Christ in Christmas Art Contest, in which children ages 5 to 14 could submit their artwork to compete. This year, the winners were Benjamin Cozart (5 to 7 years old), Olivia Lagomarsino (8 to 10 years old), and Sofia Thapa (11 to 14 years old).
All three students attend James L. Collins Catholic School. Their artwork will move on to compete at the district level for the Knights of Columbus.
