What many are hoping will become an annual event, Smoke in the City, was a huge success May 29. Kamar Chambers of K&K BBQ had been dreaming of hosting an event like this for some time. After discussing it with Johnny Guerra and Andy Williams, they decided to make it a reality.
Hosted in the parking lot adjacent to the old jail in downtown Corsicana, while the threat of rain loomed, the pit-masters stoked the fires and prepped their barbecue for the Smoke in the City BBQ Cookoff. In the end, the rains held off, the competition was fierce, and over $2,500 was donated to Shayla Beck, Executive Branch Director at Boys & Girls Club of Navarro County.
With celebrity guest judge Kevin Bledsoe from Netflix’s American BBQ Showdown in the house, entries were judged in beans, chicken, ribs, and brisket.
Beans: Buddy Brooks, The Wolf Pack, Corsicana
Chicken:
3 – James Jordan, Who’s Rubbing Da Meat, Corsicana
2 – Buddy Brooks, The Wolf Pack, Corsicana
1 – Matt Scoggins, Dresden
Ribs:
3 – Billy Bland, Jr.
2 – Buddy Brooks, The Wolf Pack, Corsicana
1 – Jimmy Guerra, Beer Belly BBQ, Corsicana
Brisket:
3 – Billy Bland, Jr.
2 – Jimmy Guerra, Corsicana
1 – Buddy Brooks, The Wolf Pack, Corsicana
The team from Ash Kicking BBQ Gene Musk, Josh Stacks and son, Hunter Stacks, were asked their secret. Their reply: “Put it in the heat. Don’t look at it.”
“Lots of Beer. Lots of Time, ” said James Jordan of Who’s Rubbing Da Meat?
Another contestant was 20 year-old Amelia Litchfield from Lockhart. She was in town visiting her dad and happened to drive by the trailers as folks were setting up. On the spur of the moment, she entered, went to the market, borrowed her dad's barbecue, and set up. This was only her second competition and seeing this opportunity, she was happy to be able to join. She placed 8th in the Ribs category, but said she was really just happy to have met some great people and had a great time.
Amazingly, envelope after envelope of prize money was donated back to the Boys & Girls Club of Navarro County. A huge thank you goes out to James Jordan, who donated his $475 winnings in the 50/50 raffle back to the Boys & Girls Club. Then matching donations began coming out of the crowd. It truly spoke volumes of the unity and community that Chambers had spoken of earlier.
