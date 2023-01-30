Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Expect periods of freezing rain. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.