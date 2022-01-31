The National Weather service reported a wintry mix is expected to arrive in the Navarro County area around midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. It is anticipated the area could receive as much as a quarter inch of ice.
Corsicana Interim Fire Chief Wade Gillen distributed the following information Monday, warning city officials of the upcoming inclement weather:
Bottom Line
Arctic air is still slated to arrive Wednesday along with a chance for winter precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday. The cold air will last a few days with temperatures expected to warm above freezing by Friday or Saturday. Rainfall before the arctic air arrives may make pre-treating roads challenging.
Overview
● A cold front should arrive Wednesday with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s overnight.
● Widespread rain should develop Wednesday afternoon that may be moderate to heavy at times.
● Rain is expected to transition to a wintry mix of precipitation from northwest to southeast Wednesday evening and night. An initial transition to freezing rain and sleet is most likely.
● Snow is then possible Wednesday night primarily over Western North Texas with light snow possible across all of North Texas Thursday.
● Precipitation is forecast to end Thursday afternoon, but any ice and snow would likely remain until Friday or Saturday when temperatures warm comfortably above freezing.
● The potential for significant icing appears to be most likely across Northeast Texas Wednesday night. For now, a reasonable high-end ice accumulation forecast amount is between 0.25-0.40” (see graphic below).
● Dangerously cold wind chills are possible Thursday and Friday with below zero wind chills values west of I-35 overnight and early in the morning.
● Morning lows in the single digits and teens are likely Friday and Saturday morning. Daytime highs should warm above freezing by Friday or Saturday.
Biggest Impact Concerns
• Dangerous or challenging travel due to ice/snow accumulations, tree breakage and power outages due to icing, dangerously cold wind chills, and damage to uninsulated and/or exposed pipes.
• Travel impacts would likely continue into Friday.
Corsicana Main Street Director Amy Tidwell said there will be a crew downtown this week working to clean up excess debris in the streets and sidewalks.
“Public Works still conducts street sweeps each Thursday evening so residents should move their vehicles to public parking lots on those evenings to decrease the amount of debris left in the streets,” she said.
