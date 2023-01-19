The Warehouse Living Arts Center has been a cornerstone in youth productions and theatre education in Navarro County since they founded the Corsicana Children’s Company in 1981. Now known as the Warehouse Theatre Youth Company, the WLAC invites everyone who cares for anyone in grades first through twelfth who have ever been involved in or shown any interest in the theatre to come find out about everything they have going on this year.
From classes and camps to youth productions and workshops, the Warehouse Theatre Youth Co. has a lot planned for 2023 and would love for you to join them from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, from to learn more. Refreshments will be provided.
“Our youth programs provide so much more than just learning about theatre and performing in shows. Lessons and life experience taken from our programs extend out well past the stage. Studies show that not only does it improve their sense of community but improved overall school performance. We help develop their creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Our goal is to provide our youth with a fun, engaging environment that enhances their growth as thespians and as people.” John Kaiser III, WLAC Executive Director
“Their confidences are built up, they have an increase in self-discipline, their interpersonal skills increase allowing them to talk to new people easier, they are better at multi-tasking, and they gain more respect and positive outlook for themselves.”
The Warehouse Living Arts Center Theatre and Gallery is located at 119 W. 6th Ave. Corsicana, TX, just cady-corner from the Post Office in historic downtown. You can find out more about the WLAC online at www.theWLAC.com. Gallery and Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.
