Believers Outreach Ministries is hosting a Women’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at 219 N. Fifth St. in Corsicana.
The theme will be “God is a Restorer” from Psalms 23:3.
The featured speaker will be Wanda Swift-Horne, Seer Prophetess, Anointed Speaker, Teacher, Prophetic Dream Interpreter, Prophetic Worshipper Soul Winner and Servant of the Most High God.
Guest speakers include: Rice Mayor J. Nicole Jackson, Worship Psalmist: Evangelist Lecretia Williams-Brandon of Greater Love Outreach Fellowship- Pastor Paul Lewis.
Exhortation by "The Reality Coach " Dorothy Patterson KNES FM 99.1 FM Fairfield
Hosted by Pastor Cat Douglas. For more information call Margaret Evans, Admin at 903-602-0373.
Come and receive a word from the LORD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.