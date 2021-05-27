Obra Fay Shed, 86, of Oakwood, passed away May 23, 2021 in Desoto. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home in Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Corner Stone Full Gospel Church in Fairfield at 10 a.m. with burial to…