For the 13th straight year the Woodland Cemetery Association and Single Believers Ministry is planning a Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. Monday, May 31 under the cemetery's gazebo.
Everyone is invited to come out and honor the men and women who fought for our country and those who are still fighting.
This year’s theme is “Gone but not forgotten,’ and the guest speaker will be Elder Glenn Haynes of God's Holy Temple COGIC- Pastor Eric Sr. and Lady Jackie Grant Elder.
Haynes graduated from Corsicana High School in 1990 and served 10 years in the military with two tours in Iraq.
The event is sponsored by Single Believers Ministries and the Woodland Cemetery Association Pastor Cat Douglas, founder and Margaret Evans, administrator.
For more information, call 903-602-0373.
Pastor Roy Sanders III, a native of Corsicana and graduate of the Class of 2001 will be the guest speaker at the 12th annual Memorial Day Service at Woodland Cemetery. The service begins at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25 under the cemetery's gazebo and will observe social distancing procedures.
The event is presented by Single Believers Ministries and the Woodland Cemetery Association. Pastor Cat Douglas and Founder and Administrator Margaret Evans invite everyone to attend and be a part of this special service.
Pastor Sanders proudly served seven years in the United States Air Force as a Fire Fighter.
During his military career, Pastor Sanders served seven months abroad during Operations Enduring/Iraqi Freedom. While serving, Pastor Sanders answered the call to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and preached his first sermon on April 10, 2005 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Stockton, California, where he served as an Associate Minister.
Shortly thereafter, Pastor Sanders, along with his wife Katiah and their children, packed up their lives and moved to Texas. After several years of serving as an Associate Minister and Sunday School Teacher at the Love Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, the church in which he grew up, Pastor Sanders was ordained and began his tenure as pastor there in September of 2016.
Holding both a Bachelor of Theology and a Bachelor of Science in Religion and Christian Counseling, Pastor Sanders preaches and teaches the Gospel of Christ with a fire and a hope that someone would be led to repentance and new life in Christ.
