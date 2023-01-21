Pct. 3 City Councilman Chris Woolsey recently announced he will be running for a third term on the Corsicana City Council. Woolsey has served on Corsicana City Council since 2019. A consistent advocate for taxpayers, Chris has been a leading voice for improving Corsicana and Navarro County’s public safety, reducing citizens’ property tax burden, and cultivating a business friendly environment.
“Voters have told me since my first day on the job to prioritize public safety funding, infrastructure improvements, and property tax reduction,” he said. “Since I first took office in 2019, I’m pleased that first responder pay has increased almost 50%, several major road projects in our precinct have been completed, and Corsicana citizens pay less property taxes today than they did four years ago. I’m proud of the successes that our city has seen the past few years, and I look forward to continuing to make our community better in another term.”
A former high school educator and coach, Chris and his wife Courtney are members of First Baptist Church. Chris has spent several years at Collin Street Bakery as the shipping department manager, and now works in commercial real estate. He serves on the boards of the Corsicana YMCA and Backpacks of Love.
“I have a proven record of prioritizing taxpayers, supporting our local business community, and advocating for our first responders,” he said. “My goal is to make this community the best that it can be for my family and neighbors, and set our city up for success for the next hundred years. If taxpayers choose me to serve Precinct 3 for another term, I look forward to finding creative solutions to the issues that taxpayers charge me with addressing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.