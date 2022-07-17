Anyone who has returns to a special place from their childhood sees it with new eyes, although the place may not have changed much, the viewer inevitably has.
This is the case with Kimberlee Walter, a world traveler turned podcast host, photographer and community activist who brought her experiences back to Corsicana, where she spent childhood summers visiting her grandmother.
“This is my dad’s hometown and my grandparent's house is here,” she said. “I just happened to be visiting Texas when COVID was declared a global pandemic and all the borders closed. I never intended to stay but my aunt offered to let me stay in my grandmother's old house.”
Walter said grew up in North Dallas but spent her summers with her siblings and cousins in Corsicana.
“We got dropped off and told, ‘see you at the end of summer,’” she said. “I’m no stranger to Corsicana but never stayed here longer than summer vacation, as a child it felt like we were really going to the country.”
Walter graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2004.
“I attended SMU on a basketball scholarship and majored in psychology and advertising,” Walter said.
She said didn’t work in either of those fields but got a job in the tech field “rat race.”
I met a lot of intentional athletes in college who came to SMU to train for the Olympics,” she said. “Two years after graduation they wanted to have a reunion and since I was the only one still in Texas, I went to Europe.”
Walter said she had a passport and three weeks vacation so she flew went by herself to Barcelona, Spain.
“I fell in love with Spain that August and decided to live there,” she said.
By November she had turned in her notice at work, sold most of her possessions, put the rest in storage and moved to Spain.
She lived in Barcelona for around seven years and found a slower pace and more emphasis on work-life balance than back home.
“Work is something they do, but it’s not their entire identity,” she said. “Barcelona is a great metropolitan city but it’s by the sea, so it’s got a beach vibe as well.”
Walter said she considered Barcelona a second home but didn’t want her experience to end there, so she put out feelers for a job in Asia teaching English as a second language.
“I accepted a job offer in South Korea, without really thinking about it,” she said. “I got my teacher certification in Barcelona, which was good worldwide. The government paid for everything including transportation, accommodations and a salary. It was a really good opportunity to save money.”
The next leg of Walter’s life journey took her to the South American country of Columbia where she volunteered with a program which placed native English speakers in underserved communities.
“Columbia was another beautiful experience because of the diversity of the people, landscape, food culture and music,” she said.
By February 2020 Walter was back in Dallas and already teaching online when COVID hit. She said her grandmother’s house was sitting vacant so she figured Corsicana was a good place to ride out the pandemic.
“I had students in China who told me they were quarantined,” she said. “People didn’t believe me at first when I told them about COVID. The neighbors took notice when I moved into the house, which had been empty around three years.”
Walter said she moved here without a car, so she got to know Corsicana on foot.
“I walked everywhere and Corsicana wasn’t how I remembered it,” she said. “My grandmother’s house was the only one on her block surrounded by overgrown, empty lots. I wondered what had happened.”
Walter said quarantine gave her the gift of time and she used it to dust off some old projects and work on self-improvement.
“I learned yoga and started painting, I even started a garden and grew zucchini,” she said.
Walter said she walked for miles around Corsicana and even had a run in with a pack of dogs.
“I took stock of Corsicana, you can see so much more on foot than in a car,” she said.
Once COVID began to subside, Walter said she started trying to find out how to get involved in her community.
“I asked City Councilwoman Ruby Williams where I could be of use and we put together a town hall meeting to try to get things moving," she said. "We invited city and law enforcement officials and listened to what the people were saying. It was productive in the sense that people got their voices heard, that’s the first step but there has to be follow up.”
Walter said she wanted to apply her experience helping the undeserved communities in Columbia to her own neighborhood.
“I just want people to take ownership of their own communities,” she said. “Let’s be the change we want to see, we are here now, let’s do this!”
She also wants young people to know there are ways to travel the world, if that is their passion, even if it seems out of reach.
“With Airbnb, couch surfing, youth hostels and exchange programs around the world, know there are people out there who will help you see the world, if you don’t expect to stay in a five start resort.”
Walter offers advice and commentary on current events on her homepage, social media accounts, blog and YouTube page.
“I want the people of this community to feel empowered and take ownership,” she said. “Right now there are a lot of people who feel their voice and vote don’t matter. I came here as a concerned citizen and asked questions. All you really have to do is show up. We have to create a community of support to uplift our young people so they stay here. There is so much potential in Corsicana.”
