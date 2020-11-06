Mildred Elementary School students recently received $500 through the Texas Farm Bureau Clover Cash Texas 4-H Grant Program to establish a vermicompost program by setting up seven worm bins.
The funds were used to purchase bins, bags of compost, garden tools, and most importantly, two thousand red wiggler worms.
Third, fourth, and fifth grade Gifted and Talented students Levi, Chloe, Brayden, Lexi, Ronni, Zachary, and Caleb are participating in the program.
Prior to establishing the worm bins, students conducted research to become knowledgeable about the types of foods that could safely be composted by the worms.
They learned that worms consume the scraps of most fruit and vegetables, with the exception of citrus products, and that paper can also be consumed by the worms.
Teacher Corrine Thompson said the objective is to give students an opportunity to actively participate in the project and to bring awareness to the connection between science and agriculture, specifically the aspect of food production.
Through setting up and maintaining their worm bins, students will learn how the worm castings can increase soil nutrients and density of mineral uptake in root systems, thus helping to produce a greater abundance of food products.
With the current COVID-19 situation, there is a somewhat diminished supply of many food products in grocery stores. Being able to produce more and better quality food at home is quickly becoming a necessity for many people to feed their family. The vermiculture project will help fill this need.
Students will maintain their worm bins throughout the school year. They will give bags of worm castings to gardeners in the Mildred community in early May as a culmination of the Vermiculture - Worms at Work project.
Students wish to thank the Corsicana Daily Sun for donating outdated issues of the newspaper and circulation manager Teresa Watson for being available every week to supply papers.
This ensures the worms will have a continual food supply and the project will be a success.
