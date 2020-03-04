In honor of Jose Antonio Navarro’s 225th birthday, his namesake chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas placed a wreath on his statue at the Navarro County Courthouse.
featured
Wreath placed at courthouse to honor Navarro's birthday
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Primary Election today: Party propositions explained
- Woman who defecated in police car sentenced to prison
- Primary Election 2020: Navarro County Final Voting Results
- City to destroy seized gaming machines
- CDC confirms 15th case of Coronavirus at Texas quarantine facility
- Navarro College cheer coach Monica Aldama reflects on Netflix series
- Change of venue granted in trial of former teacher
- Early voting begins Tuesday: Primary election March 3
- Grand Jury hands down 91 indictments, Jury indicts two for murder
- Letter to the Editor: Endorsement of Will Dixon for District Attorney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.