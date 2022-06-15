Two people were killed and another was hurt in a fiery wrong-way crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 85, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash about 5:15 a.m., Wednesday, June 15 a little over a mile and a half west of FM1126 in Navarro County.
The preliminary information shows that a Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling east bound on Hwy 85 in the west bound lane of travel. A Volkswagen passenger vehicle was traveling west bound on Hwy 85. The Nissan struck the Volkswagen head-on. This caused the Nissan to catch fire.
Both the driver and passenger of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 2 Judge Darrell Waller. The driver of the Volkswagen, 29 year-old, Demion Hariford, of Tool, was flown by air ambulance to Parkland Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Identification of the driver and passenger of the Nissan is pending.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
