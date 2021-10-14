In cities across the U.S., vintage military aircraft rest quietly in museums, where school children and tourists admire them, take their pictures and leave them behind closed doors at the end of each day.
This weekend aviation history blasts out of the museum and into the skies as Texas Raiders, a fully restored B-17 Flying Fortress, thunders into Corsicana on her four giant engines.
Of the 12,731 B-17s built in the US, only four are still actively flying—including Texas Raiders. The iconic US military bomber will be featured at the 2021 Corsicana Airsho, dubbed the “Best Little Airshow in Texas” and presented by the Commemorative Air Force’s Coyote Squadron.
The one-day event is a great opportunity for the public to get up close to aviation history, offering attendees a rare opportunity to see some of America’s most storied aircraft, featuring the accurately restored B-17, which bristles with machine guns and features period-specific equipment. Joining Texas Raiders at the show will be the historic B-25 Mitchell bomber Devil Dog, the same type of bomber that flew the famous Doolittle raid over Tokyo as well as That’s All Brother, the actual C-47 paratroop transport that led the D-Day invasion.
Join the CAF at the Corsicana Airsho at C. David Campbell Field, Corsicana’s Municipal Airport, 9000 Navarro Road in Corsicana. The warbirds will offer tours of the aircraft and Living History Experience Flights. Cockpit tours on the B-17 are available for a nominal admission, and the iconic bomber will be available for public flights Friday afternoon, and Saturday before and after the airshow performance. Flights on the Flying Fortress start at $495, and those who wish to fly can call 1-855-FLY-A-B17 (1-855-359-2217) or reserve on line at www.B17TexasRaiders.org. See more information at www.Facebook.com/B17TexasRaiders
About the Commemorative Air Force
Collecting, restoring and flying vintage historical aircraft for more than half a century, the CAF is dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition and remembrance. A 501 (c) 3 educational organization, the CAF has more than 11,000 members and a fleet of 166 airplanes distributed throughout the country. For more information, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org
