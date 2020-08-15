Corsicana lost a good friend Sunday, Aug. 9 with the death of 100-year-old World War II Veteran and former Japanese Prisoner of War, Fiske Hanley.
He was the first Grand Marshal of the Texas Veterans Parade, and recipient of the organization's highest award, the Navarro-Garcia Patriot Award.
This award is given annually to an American citizen who has demonstrated selfless service and leadership in the promotion and honoring of Veterans from the Lone Star State.
A 1938 graduate of R.L. Paschal High in Fort Worth, and a 1943 engineering graduate of Texas Tech, Fiske did not find the number seven lucky. On his seventh combat mission over Japan in March of 1945, his B-29 was laying marine mines by parachute about 400 miles south of Tokyo when his plane shot to pieces by the largest Battleship of the Second World War, the Yamato, that was on its way to fight the American fleet at Okinawa.
The Yamoto was the mightiest warship yet constructed. Displacing 71,659 tons and capable of 27 knots, the Yamato possessed the greatest firepower ever mounted on a vessel—more than 150 guns, including nine 18.1-inches that could hurl 3,200-pound armor-piercing shells on a trajectory of 22.5 miles. Its massive armor was the heaviest ever installed on a battleship. Second Lieutenant Fiske's B-29 did not stand a chance.
He was one of only two crewmen who survived and was captured by a group of angry farmers who were about to kill him when a local policeman risked his life and went into the mob and pulled him to safety. The policeman put him in the local jail and giving him the only medical treatment for his wounds he would receive for many months. Unfortunately, he was turned over to the Japanese version of the Gestapo, the dreaded Kempei Tai.
Fiske died just five days from the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Japan. He touched the lives of thousands with his speaking and his book titled “Accused War Criminal: An American Kempei Tai Survivor.”
Speaking at the Corsicana Country Club at the 2019 Texas Veterans Parade Medal of Honor Banquet he said “My life and the life of every Allied Prisoner of War was saved by the Atomic Weapon. The Japanese had written orders to kill every POW the minute American troops set foot on the home islands of Japan.”
While in Corsicana he spoke to the seventh and eighth-grade students at the Corsicana Middle School. He told them “Freedom is not free. Every generation must earn it and we are only one generation away from losing it. It was the American Constitution that made America great, not all that hogwash you hear nowadays.”
Hanley's longtime supporter and friend Sally Luxton said “Fiske was so honored that the City of Corsicana and the Texas Veterans Parade would think highly of him and remember his service in the Army Air Force. He kept the Garcia-Navarro Patriots plaque near his bed at his assisted living facility in Fort Worth.”
Fiske served on the National Board of State Funeral for World War II Veterans, a national Veterans Non-Profit thats mission is to convince President Trump to hold a State Funeral in Washington for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. A total of 473 servicemen received the MOH during the Second World War. Today, only two remain.
“Our country has had many State Funerals for Generals, but never one for an enlisted man,” said Fiske Hanley's friend Don Ballard, a Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War.
This funeral would serve as a proper final salute to the greatest generation. The idea for this state funeral came from Rabel McNutt, a 10-year-old public school student in Dallas who has a brother and uncle in Corsicana, Thomas McNutt, and Bob McNutt.
On Fiske's 100th birthday, Jan. 14, 2020. He said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price had proclaimed Jan. 14, 2020, “Fiske Hanley Day.” He enjoyed a three B's party with over 100 friends. The three B's stood for “Birthday, Bourbon and Barbecue.”
Retired Navy Captain Joe Hill, the CEO of the Texas Veterans Parade said “Fiske was a national treasure who loved Corsicana. The highlight of our 2019 Medal of Honor banquet was spending an evening with second lieutenant Hanley.”
The 2020 Medal of Honor Banquet will take place on Friday night Nov. 6, 2020, with Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient Don Ballard as the guest celebrity. The 2020 Texas Veterans Parade will take place the next morning, Saturday, Nov. 7, on the historic brick streets of downtown Corsicana.
