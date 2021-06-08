The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition presents Child Safety Days for the next three Thursdays. Parents and caregivers will learn how to have a fun summer while keeping children safe in cars, in the water and at home. These are free, face-to-face sessions with experts on each topic.
Those who attend will receive a children's book about each topic, a chance to win door prizes such as car seats, swim lessons packages and more.
"Families are not required to attend three sessions, but those who do will receive an Altitude Trampoline gift card for their child. We have a virtual option, too, for those who can't attend in person," stated one of the organizers, Rachel Gillespie of Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services.
Dates and topics include:
Thursday, June 10: Vehicle Safety with Lorie Stovall, Texas AgriLife Extension Officer
Thursday, June 17: Water Safety presented by Colin's Hope
Thursday, June 24: Home/Internet Safety with Wade Gillen, Corsicana Fire Rescue; and Lydia Bailey, Children’s Advocacy Center
All sessions are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Corsicana YMCA Optimist Room. Childcare is provided for free through the YMCA. Food will be served to parents attending each session.
For planning purposes, parents are asked to register at https://bit.ly/3ciTYXa. For more information write to Rachel.Gillespie@pchas.org or call 903-229-4853.
