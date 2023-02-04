Anytime is the perfect time for a homemade dessert, and Josh’s Bakery is making creations to entice any sweet tooth. What started as a simple bake sale held for friends in his neighborhood has turned into a part-time job with future aspirations of owning numerous bakeries all over the United States.
Joshua Alphonse said he has always loved connecting with his family in the kitchen. He remembers days and nights when his mom and aunts would get together and cook old family recipes passed down from their mother. Alphonse would sit in on these cooking sessions and relish the closeness of the women and the grandmother he had never met. He decided at the age of 9 that he would like to try baking some of these delicious treats. He began by baking sugar cookies for Thanksgiving with the help of his aunt.
“This was the kick start of something I love”, stated Alphonse.
He began to make his special sugar cookies for relative’s birthdays and different holidays.
Alphonse’s interest in other types of baked treats grew as he began to watch his aunt make cakes. He would experiment with flavors he liked and was always trying to create new cake flavors or themes. In 2021, his mother, Mona White, encouraged him to set up a bake sale at the end of their driveway and sell his baked goods to those in their neighborhood. That is exactly what he did. He made posters advertising his treats and would sell them every Saturday morning.
Today, Josh’s Bakery can be found inside K&K BBQ in Corsicana. He has branched out from cookies and cakes to cupcakes, bundt cakes, key lime pies, and cheesecake in a jar. Each item is a personal serving and can be purchased at K&K. Josh makes everything from scratch.
“It’s very impressive” bragged White. “He buys all of his baking essentials with the money he makes.”
When asked Alphonse where he would like to see himself 10 years from now, he replied, “a graduate of a culinary school, with at least one big bakery open in either Dallas or Houston.”
Alphonse was able to experience strangers enjoying his treats at a Christmas Party he provided the desserts for at the Collins Club in Corsicana.
“It was a really good feeling,” he said.
Alphonse has a Facebook page, Instagram, and TikTok, where one can order baked treats. He also ships all over the United States. “Josh’s Bakery, where he brings the sweets to you.”
