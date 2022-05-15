1-20-17 WLAC.jpg

The 23th annual Youth Art Show, titled “Celebration of Our History, Heritage & Future of Navarro County” will remain on exhibit at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery until Tuesday, May 17. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Students were judged in three categories: Elementary, Pre K through fourth grade, Middle School, fifth through eighth, and High School. There were more than 200 entries.

Cash awards were given to the first, second, and third place winners in each category.

Juror for the contest was professional artist and college art instructor, Laura Brisceno.

Elementary:

1st: Charlette Stewart- Bowie

2nd: Yamaleth- Carroll (fourth grade)

3rd: Analia Camacho- Bowie

Honorable Mentions:

Luke McSpadden -Bowie

Brianna Gonzales- Bowie

Azaeviah Terry - Carroll

Breanna- Carroll (Kindergarten)

Brody Jackson-Navarro

Junior High/ Middle:

1st: Prez Rios- CMS

2nd: Wesley Grant Herrin- Collins

3rd: Chloe Motley- CMS

Honorable Mentions:

Kimberly Hernandez- Collins

Jahzary Cummings- Collins

Alanna Williams- CMS

Jordan Dotson- Collins

Ryan Briton- Collins

Easton Smithart- Collins

Gabriel Hernandez- Collins

High school:

1st: Alicia Beltran -Rice HS

2nd: Laura Towles- CHS

3rd: Marqual Felix & Braylyn Brandon - CHS Honorable Mentions:

Orian Gaston- CHS

Christian Valdez- CHS

Yadhira Cura- Rice HS

Gabriel Hawthorne- Dawson HS

Special award: Best In Show

Analuisa Duran - Rice HS

For more information call the Arts Council at 903-872-5411.

