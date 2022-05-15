The 23th annual Youth Art Show, titled “Celebration of Our History, Heritage & Future of Navarro County” will remain on exhibit at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery until Tuesday, May 17. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Students were judged in three categories: Elementary, Pre K through fourth grade, Middle School, fifth through eighth, and High School. There were more than 200 entries.
Cash awards were given to the first, second, and third place winners in each category.
Juror for the contest was professional artist and college art instructor, Laura Brisceno.
Elementary:
1st: Charlette Stewart- Bowie
2nd: Yamaleth- Carroll (fourth grade)
3rd: Analia Camacho- Bowie
Honorable Mentions:
Luke McSpadden -Bowie
Brianna Gonzales- Bowie
Azaeviah Terry - Carroll
Breanna- Carroll (Kindergarten)
Brody Jackson-Navarro
Junior High/ Middle:
1st: Prez Rios- CMS
2nd: Wesley Grant Herrin- Collins
3rd: Chloe Motley- CMS
Honorable Mentions:
Kimberly Hernandez- Collins
Jahzary Cummings- Collins
Alanna Williams- CMS
Jordan Dotson- Collins
Ryan Briton- Collins
Easton Smithart- Collins
Gabriel Hernandez- Collins
High school:
1st: Alicia Beltran -Rice HS
2nd: Laura Towles- CHS
3rd: Marqual Felix & Braylyn Brandon - CHS Honorable Mentions:
Orian Gaston- CHS
Christian Valdez- CHS
Yadhira Cura- Rice HS
Gabriel Hawthorne- Dawson HS
Special award: Best In Show
Analuisa Duran - Rice HS
For more information call the Arts Council at 903-872-5411.
