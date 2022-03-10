YMCA Premier Baseball Association was unanimously awarded a $15,000 grant by the Corsicana Visitors Bureau January 18, to assist in funding the Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament – 10U Division.
This year’s tournament will be July 2 through 4 and is expected to draw up to 1,000 people to Corsicana. From players, family, friends, and coaches, Corsicana’s restaurants and hotel rooms are expected to fill up as the State 10U Tournament takes place at the Stuart J. Beebe Athletic Complex.
President of the YMCA Premier Baseball Association Cody Muldner, Secretary Bill Riley, and Board Member Reagan Wetzel attended the bidding Jan. 29 in Longview, and were able to win, via silent bid, the 10U Division State Tournament, besting the next closest bid by $751.
“On behalf of the YMCA of Corsicana, I would like to thank the Corsicana Visitors Bureau for the generous donation to fund the Dixie State baseball tournament the past two years. The funding provided helped secure the 10U State Tournament this summer.” said Thomas Burns, CEO, Corsicana YMCA. “Our baseball association has a strong group of volunteers that have helped grow our program and make Corsicana a destination for youth tournaments. I also want to thank the City of Corsicana and the Parks & Recreation Department for the ongoing support of our sports programs and the dedication to providing superior complexes for our community.”
“The City of Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department is excited once again to be the host site for the Dixie Youth State Baseball Tournament,” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director. “The Parks staff takes pride in the fields and common areas and do a great job keeping everything clean and running smoothly. We want to welcome all teams to the Stuart J. Beebe Athletic Complex and hope everyone has amazing experiences, friends, and lessons learned while playing the greatest sport in the dirt. Swing for the fences!”
Riding on the success of last year’s tournament, Thomas Burns and Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director will serve on a planning committee with YMCA staff and community volunteers to ensure the continued success of this year’s tournament.
“We are proud to have the opportunity to host the Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament again this year and are happy to support this successful event while offering a positive visitor experience.” Tidwell said.
President of the YMCA Premier Baseball Association, Cody Muldner added, “Corsicana Youth Premier Baseball Association is very grateful to the Corsicana Visitors Bureau for the financial assistance needed to keep putting Corsicana on the map. Over the last two years, the State Dixie Meeting has been a success for our program because of the CVB. We have a great community with great resources that support our youth in Corsicana. Our goal is to continue showing Dixie Baseball what we are about and hopefully landing an Invitational World Series right here in Corsicana! With the help of the CVB, that is possible!”
Funding for this and other grants awarded by the CVB come solely through the hotel occupancy tax collected by the City of Corsicana. The CVB is made up of members from throughout the community: Amy Tidwell, Diane Frost (Chair), Thomas Burns (Vice-Chair), Raymond Linex (Secretary), Helen Albritton, Lori Haynie, Jignesh Patel, Malinda Veldman, Jerry Jordan, Casey Jones, Suzanne Plyer, Sharla Allen, and Colleen Cox. Meetings are held monthly on the third Tuesday of the month at City Hall and are open to the public.
For further information, please contact Amy Tidwell, atidwell@corsicanatx.gov or 903-654-4850
