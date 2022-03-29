The 64th Annual Youth Expo is well underway, and winners were named for the Wood Working, Creative Arts and Ag Mechanics Sale entries.

RESULTS:

Wood Working Division

Grand Champion: Lillian Welborn, Frost FFA, Senior Division

Reserve Champion: Paizlee Ragen, Corsicana FFA, Champion Junior Division.

Reserve Champion Senior: Zane Monger, Dawson FFA

Reserve Champion Jr: Callen Stokers, Dawson FFA

Creative Arts Division

Grand Champion: Preston O’Bannon, Rice FFA

Reserve Champion: Tanner Patrick, Frost FFA, Reserve Senior Creative Arts.

Champion Jr: McKenna Stoker, Dawson FFA

Reserve Champion Jr: Bailey Dodds, Blooming Grove 4-H

Ag Mechanics Sale Division

Grand Champion:

Clay Brown, Rice FFA

Reserve Champion: Holden Prince, Corsicana FFA

