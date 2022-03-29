The 64th Annual Youth Expo is well underway, and winners were named for the Wood Working, Creative Arts and Ag Mechanics Sale entries.
RESULTS:
Wood Working Division
Grand Champion: Lillian Welborn, Frost FFA, Senior Division
Reserve Champion: Paizlee Ragen, Corsicana FFA, Champion Junior Division.
Reserve Champion Senior: Zane Monger, Dawson FFA
Reserve Champion Jr: Callen Stokers, Dawson FFA
Creative Arts Division
Grand Champion: Preston O’Bannon, Rice FFA
Reserve Champion: Tanner Patrick, Frost FFA, Reserve Senior Creative Arts.
Champion Jr: McKenna Stoker, Dawson FFA
Reserve Champion Jr: Bailey Dodds, Blooming Grove 4-H
Ag Mechanics Sale Division
Grand Champion:
Clay Brown, Rice FFA
Reserve Champion: Holden Prince, Corsicana FFA
