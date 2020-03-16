In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the Navarro County Youth Expo has moved its 2020 show from March 22 through March 28 to April 13 through 18.
According to a press release, the decision was made in regards to our children and safety of the community. While the delay affects all exhibitors, guardians, sponsors, and buyers, the Expo committee said it remains excited to celebrate their students efforts and accomplishments.
The press release notes that commercial heifer record books are still due March 17.
The poultry show will be held Sunday, March 22, at 13856 FM 386 in Barry. Exhibitors should arrive at 3 p.m. Judging will take place at 4:30 p.m.
——————
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun online for breaking news and updates on the local COVID-19 response. Breaking news stories are available online for free, but we also encourage readers to subscribe to the newspaper by calling 903-872-3931 to support our ongoing coverage.
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com
——————
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.