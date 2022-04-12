The City of Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department is planning a Zydeco Party and Crawfish & Shrimp Boil for Derrick Days, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, located on the southeast corner of Fifth and Main.
Texas Zydeco Band will be performing at the party. HEB is co-sponsoring the Crawfish & Shrimp Boil and beer and wine can be purchased on site from the Collin Club. Food, fun, Who’s Your Craw Daddy games, music, t-shirts and photo ops will be available.
For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department office at 903-654-4874.
“See you on Saturday at high-noon for some good food and Zydeco fun!” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director.
