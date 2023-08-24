By Guy Chapman
It’s That Guy. Again.
All the talk of anniversaries had me thinking: It’s interesting what we choose to celebrate for milestone events. Of course, all the major cultural and business institutions and bullet-point founding events will be covered. It’s expected. But there’s a lot of minutiae that adds a certain color to the story. With that in mind, as the anniversary begins to wind down, I wanted to approach my own perspective. No better or worse than anyone else’s, but it is simply how I experienced Corsicana.
I was born and raised here. I went to school, graduated high school, and eventually Navarro College, because Dad possibly would have never let me leave town had I not gone through his classes. I grew up at Navarro College, and it felt like a second home to me. In many ways, it still is. One of the only places where I can still really “see” my Dad.
I was a child of the 1980s and 1990s here. Some of my earliest memories were watching movies at the Navarro Twin Drive-In, which fueled my love for movies and pop culture. I remember the old K-Mart before it was a storage facility, and Navarro Mall where I would get Atari games at Woolworth and Star Wars figures at Toyland. Gibson’s was the other shopping place the family went to, and I still see hints of the old place within Big Lots now.
When College Park Mall came around in 1984, it was at the time a game-changer for Corsicana, and beginning of our “Wal-Mart future.” There were a lot of great stores, especially for a kid: Hasting’s for music, Circus World for toys, Waldenbooks for… well, books, and Aladdin’s Castle to scratch my arcade itch. I still wish the mall was like it was then. I still think a small town like ours could justify a multi-store shopping center.
Every summer, I spent Fridays at Cinema IV, mostly to catch all of the summer blockbuster films. But as my friends and I aged into jobs, many of those friends worked there in our teenage years, uniformed with those hideously 90s neon vinyl bow ties (I’m glad corporate retail got out of that phase). We would while away the summer evening in the main lobby nearly every night.
My other favorite movie spot was Movieland in Southland Center, because I remain to this day very fond of John Roberts. But as a kid, he had almost any movie available, but also one of the best arcades in town. I spent so many quarters on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Street Fighter II. Regardless of said love, I ended up working at Blockbuster Video just around the corner.... No bow ties. It wasn’t my first job. Brookshire’s was that, one the few remaining holdover places still here from my youth.
My last job before I left Corsicana in 1999 was Midway Home Entertainment, formerly Tradewest. I remember paging through a video game magazine in the late 1980s and being shocked to see Corsicana’s name in print, promoting video games, no less. The fact we had a major video game publisher right here in town for years, and it’s rarely referenced. has been something of a point of contention with me. It’s absolutely an aspect of our history we need to preserve, the same as we’ve done for Wolf Brand Chili since it left for Dallas in the mid-1980s. Many of those titles: Double Dragon, Battletoads, Mortal Kombat, and Doom are still seeing reboots and releases published for modern gamers today.
I finally returned to Corsicana in 2019, now filled with experiences and perspectives of several other places. Coming back was a readjustment for a while, especially when faced with old hangouts being gone, and moreso, my parents no longer being a presence here. I felt adrift… disconnected for a while. A stranger in a familiar land.
I busied myself with my years-gained skills through various projects. I directed my first play at the Warehouse Living Arts Center in 2020. I was a morning show host at 106.9 The Ranch for over a year. I’ve gotten involved in the community in ways my younger self never did.
The first time I worked at the Daily Sun, it gave me a sense of connective purpose in town. I could find the stories I wanted to tell… until the pandemic furloughed me. I continued my stories with my own newspaper, and one day, the Daily Sun wanted me back. It wasn’t my only homecoming as I reacquired my childhood home over the summer. It has settled me since, though admittedly still surreal. I finally feel “home” again for the first time in years.
There are so many other stories: The classic “tightrope-walker” tale, bear wresting in town in the early 1990s (yes, it happened). People still fondly glazing over the idea of regaining a Long John Silver’s here, when I’m over here missing Humbert’s Hickory House, Carpenter’s Hamburgers, and Bill’s Fried Chicken. I’m collecting stories and photos I one day want to release… when I get a minute.
I’ve settled into “my tribe” again. It’s not the same gang of guys I used to run with, though I do still see them often. I’ve found a new place, a new purpose, and a new want to keep some of these experiences alive.
Corsicana is more than just a handful of stories. You can find amazing remembrances from a variety of people over the decades who didn’t lead the standardized “game changing” life. Mine was firmly rooted in pop culture, and it led me into the larger world where I got to live a different life. And now I’ve come back, part then, part now, but all me.
I’m good where I am now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.