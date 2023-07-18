By Christy Mejia Huffman
“And I will sail my vessel, till the river runs dry.” These words are from a Garth Brooks’ song. I felt them deep in my soul this past weekend.
Recently, I gifted myself a kayak for my upcoming birthday. I’ve wanted one for years but thought it might be a frivolous purchase seeing as how I have only had one not-so-great experience in a kayak. David and I cruised to Mexico a few years ago. Our excursion included a kayak trip. In my zeal to catch up with our group, I tipped us over. There was something still so beautiful and freeing about being around the water. The waves were moving back and forth. They were unpredictable and strong. We were also pelted by light tropical raindrops. Although disappointed in my lack of rowing skills, I couldn’t get it out of my head.
Tell me how a chubby Texican (Texan and Mexican) girl should grow up wanting to be a rower? I don’t think it seems to make any sense. But this shy kid always had something in her corazon (heart.)
Back to my gift to me. I bought it about a month ago and was a bit timid about launching. I knew I’d be going by myself. Luckily, a sweet friend suggested a safe, small neighborhood pier. A hot July Saturday morning and I hauled the 40lb piece of plastic. I donned my safety vest. I am confident in my swimming skills but David, the hubs, insisted.
I didn’t have too high of hopes for the day because it was so hot and muggy outside. But I gave it a go. I still had visions of tipping the darn thing and didn’t want to splash in the water with car keys and all. I took a deep breath and just started paddling. After I overcame those initial thoughts of capsizing and looking silly, I found myself in love. It reminded me of flying. I had a head wind pushing me west all the while the currents were moving me north. It was counter to most of my paddling to move forward and in a straight line. After thinking on it and using piloting skills; I settled on deep strokes with my right arm and smaller, shallow dips with left side of the oar to go straight. I spent two hours in the water. Had I not had chores at home, I could have stayed another two. The best kind of exhaustion started to set in.
All I could hear were the words from the Brooks’ song, “I’ll never reach my destination if I never try, so I will sail my vessel, till the river runs dry.”
Birthday number 52 comes this next week. In the last three years, I’ve learned how to take off and land a plane, I’ve now gone kayaking, I’ve flipped a house and I danced live in front of 500 people. In my next year, I’ll launch another chapter to my real estate business.
This all comes with a bravado I never knew I had, until I tried. I hope you all ”…choose to chance the rapids and dare to dance the tides.”
Christy Mejia Huffman is a REALTOR and investor with BrickStreet Realty Group in Corsicana. She can be reached at Christy@brickstreetrealgroup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.