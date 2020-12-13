Living with cancer is among life’s most difficult experiences. Uncertainty comes with the territory. Disruption to daily activities often occurs. Fatigue and side effects from treatment are expected. A cancer diagnosis brings with it a range of emotions and challenges that patients are told to anticipate, and yet they sneak up like a surprise to the system upon arrival. But there is something much more powerful that cancer patients share – courage.
You don’t have to look far to find reasons to cheer the courage of cancer patients this season. I have experienced first-hand the bravery of patients diagnosed with cancer amid the pandemic. Safety protocols restricting visitors means many patients go to their chemotherapy infusions alone. Others patiently waited as their surgeries were delayed due to statewide restrictions. But, most importantly, I witnessed friendships formed among patients and staff, laughter and comradery during unexpected circumstances, and an environment of support and healing.
At cancer patients’ sides are the caregivers, loved ones, and healthcare teams with unwavering displays of commitment and strength. Here are ways you can cheer the courage of cancer patients, caregivers, and healthcare teams from a safe distance.
Adapt traditions to deliver cheer. During a season marked by revered traditions, it can be difficult to “celebrate as usual” while balancing the health needs of a loved one fighting cancer. Consider adding new traditions that patients can participate in virtually or at a safe distance. Pandemic or not, there is no better way to show you care than with the gift of time.
Get creative. Break out the sidewalk chalk, sew a mask, send a handwritten letter, make T-shirts, or send a special video message to show your support for those who are fighting cancer personally, through their work, or in support of a loved one. Everyone has unique talents. If you enjoy painting, a personal painting celebrating courage and strength can have a lasting impact. Cheering courage in creative ways is sure to brighten anyone’s day – especially when it’s unexpected.
Connect with your local community. Community and religious organizations, schools, and businesses of all sizes are often looking for ways to give back or support a special cause. Reach out to your community and encourage them to cheer the courage of cancer patients, caregivers, and healthcare workers, in their own ways. Cheering courage is something anyone can do.
Celebrate courage with authentic conversations. In a “normal” year, the holidays can be challenging physically and emotionally for cancer patients and caregivers. A pre-COVID-19 report by the National Cancer Institute showed that up to 25% of people with cancer experience symptoms of depression, while a more recent October 2020 survey by the American Society of Clinical Oncology indicates the pandemic has negatively impacted the mental and emotional health of cancer patients in nearly 50% of respondents. Even the most resilient patients need support, and it takes courage to ask for and accept it. Celebrate their courage with a reminder that no one has to fight cancer alone.
In the midst of the COVID-19 chaos, patients, caregivers, and the healthcare workers by their sides when their families can’t be, are quietly, yet courageously, fighting cancer together. Although 2020 brought uncertainty and unprecedented challenges, the year will ultimately be defined by the moments that made us stronger. During this season and beyond, we urge you to join us in celebrating those moments.
Ashwani Agarwal, M.D., is a medical oncologist at Texas Oncology–Corsicana, 301 Hospital Drive in Corsicana, Texas. For more information, visit TexasOncology.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.