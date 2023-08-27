By Guy Chapman
It’s That Guy. Again.
I had a nice amount of positive feedback on last week’s column regarding “Corsicana 175” memories, so I thought I’d dip into a few more memories of my own personal experiences of growing up here.
My childhood home (now once again my current home) has a big backyard with a creek flowing through it. It was perfect for riding bikes, playing “War” and running a zipline between two trees that spanned one corner of the creek. Because I’m older and still eccentric, I’ve taken to opening up the area again, and freeing up the creekbed. I was surprised to see there was still one wooden step left on the landing tree, a reminder of a lot of days and nights with my group of friends. One of the friends I used to zipline with passed away this year, so rediscovering that one holdover from my youth brought a pleasant, though bittersweet moment to my yardwork.
“Hi there! This is Cinemark Cinema IV, home of Front Row Joe, located at 1803 West Seventh Avenue….”
I still remember Tommy Taylor’s drawl as I would call the box office number for movie showtimes. It’s still hard for me to drive by that old building and remember watching "Ghostbusters" in 1984, "Batman" in 1989, or "Batman Returns" in 1992 (twice in one day, no less). The theater used to be one of the short-lived Jerry Lewis theaters back when it first opened. It’s funny how some buildings on Seventh Avenue never stop being the old place when it comes to memories.
If you wanted to find me, I was either at On Cue or Music Man on Seventh, picking up some alternative or eclectic genre CD that fit my still endlessly weird tastes. Too bad records hadn’t made a comeback in the 1990s like they have now so I could have filled my neo-hipster needs in growing out my vinyl collection.
Speaking of Seventh Avenue, I remember when the teenage driving age crowd would cruise endlessly up and down that strip, or hang out in the old Gibson’s parking lot. Or that Shell Station across the way. I never got into the cruising aspect of hanging out, but it definitely made finding some people on a Friday night easy.
I wasn’t a “cruiser,” but I was a “mudder.” Two of my friends had pickup trucks and we’d look for the worst backroads on the outskirts of town to dig and slide in. Eventually, we would get stuck in a ditch, and have to exit the truck to push our way out... to the price of getting covered head to toe in mud. Upon getting home, I naturally tried to pass this off as it never happened, running to my bathroom, cleaning up, and putting on cologne. I somehow convinced myself this would cover the tracks of my being covered in thick, brownish-grey glop for most of the day, nevermind the now solidified pair of jeans I discarded (that could now stand on their own at this point) still found in the car port. Dad wasn’t pleased.
At one point, Corsicana was a 24-hour town. H-E-B was always open, and Super K-Mart was a great place to hang out at 2 a.m. - My co-workers and I would leave Blockbuster to hang out in Super K’s arcade and play “Mortal Kombat II” until the wee hours of the morning. I miss Super K-Mart….
I briefly remember Monaco’s, another short lived business: A teen dance club in Downtown Corsicana. I only went once, but I still have a vague memory of some now unknown girl dancing around in an outfit that was essentially lingerie. The place didn’t last much longer after that, and I’m sure I’ve now triggered a lot of awkward “Oh, THAT place” memories for my middle-aged peers.
Recently in conversation with a friend, I brought up the “Screaming Eagle,” a hamburger that was served up in a tiny little restaurant on the south edge of town. This was no ordinary hamburger, mind you. It was size size of a couch throw pillow, and could be cut into slices to serve friends. I liked it then, but I’d appreciate it more now, given my love of novelty food items.
I mentioned growing up at Navarro College in my last column. I remember having Dad as my government teacher, which everyone assumed was an easy “A” for me. No, those “As” were fear, good friends. No one wants to hear a professor lecture how you botched a pop quiz while getting served the side dish at dinner. I remember when Dad and I developed the SimCity program for his class, where students used Super Nintendos to manage governments. Dad won a “Most Innovative Teaching Technique” award, and the family got to fly out to Washington D.C. to receive his recognition. I briefly worked at Navarro for awhile, scheduling broadcasts for KNAV, the college’s television station, until my calling to video games drew me out of student life for a time.
I wanted to freeflow a few memories for my column, mostly random reminisces of a Corsicana that existed during my youth. I may be compelled to do a third entry if the reader response is good enough for it. I have a few more modern stories to share as well.
