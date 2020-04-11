It’s widely accepted that history is written by the winners. Too often, the real story becomes sanitized and edited as politicians and commanders regularly seek the best version to preserve authority. I believe history isn’t one, but a collection of snapshots woven together to tell a story. The Daily Sun is planning to honor and commemorate the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, April 30, 1975, by honoring local veterans who served in Vietnam from 1961-1975.
Though I’ve studied all eras of American history, I recognize that history books cannot tell the whole story. That’s why, 45 years after America’s involvement in the Vietnam war ended, we would like to hear from as many Vietnam veterans as we can.
Ideally, we could get together, set up a tape recorder and just have a conversation. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing protocols, anyone interested in sharing their story can reach out via E-mail at: onthemarkfeedback@gmail.com.
Please be sure to include a current contact number so we can hear more about your experiences and reflections, as well as any thoughts on how the effects of the war manifests in present day.
Each of you can offer a snapshot into your life while in the service and provide a unique perspective and context into events which undeniably shaped our country, politics, and the world outside our borders.
I don’t envision that this project will atone for the horrible treatment Vietnam-era veterans endured when they came home. Venting frustrations toward political leaders was understandable, but those who wore the uniform had already been caught in a civil war.
Those who served in Vietnam were heroic and did what was asked of them. By in large American soldiers, sailors, airman and Marines served honorably in conditions that allowed little respite.
Unlike generations past, there weren’t any ticker tape parades to mark the end of America’s involvement in Southeast Asia, instead of acknowledging their service, many veterans returned to civilian life without accolades.
The Vietnam War was micromanaged and was conducted without a clear objective. More than 58,000 men gave their lives, and some still wonder why.
Politicians who send young men to fight rarely have the fortitude to accept the negatives that accompany war, and are ill-equipped to handle the long-term consequences. Vietnam veterans suffered from PTSD and the effects of Agent Orange. Once home, many were forced to battle again in order to receive the benefits and care they were due.
I’ve had the honor of standing with many Vietnam veterans who wait in flag lines to extended their hands to welcome home World War II and Korean War Veterans. Some have comforted widows of those lost in the War on Terror. Because of their experiences Vietnam veterans are determined that no one stands alone again.
I hope this project is able to stand the test of time and provide perspectives that have yet to be uncovered. Please allow me to extend my thanks and say welcome home to the best of a generation.
