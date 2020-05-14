The shelter in place period lasted a while but the time allowed for several personal achievements. One, necessitated a trip out to buy a larger size of blue jeans. The economy isn’t the only thing that’s been sluggish. I blame the coronavirus for my weight gain! It could also be my horrible diet, or slowing metabolism thanks to my age. I don’t know exactly, but I was getting tired, literally tired, of doing gymnastics simply trying to button my jeans.
An expanded waistline might be my new normal. I need to increase my flexibility and strength, but I like bacon, burgers and tacos too much to curb my appetite.
I went to the big box store in town, ready to face the throng with no more apprehension than usual. The fact that I didn’t have a mask didn’t bother me. The President said, “personally, he wouldn’t wear a mask.” He was clear that the CDC recommendations to wear a cloth mask were voluntary. Vice President Pence also failed to wear a mask during a recent visit to Mayo Clinic. Pence later apologized for his decision.
I shopped quickly; I don’t consider the task fun nor a leisurely experience. Another trip last week brought me to the chiropractor, I rationalized that I need the ability to sit up straight before I can visit the barber.
Some have called Covid-19 a hoax, and contend the death toll and number of cases are inflated. Statistics show that those who take this virus more seriously often align with one political party. Wearing a mask or refusing to, is now strangely considered a form of social protest.
Unfortunately, political polarization can’t be cured with a vaccine.
I believe the sharp economic upswing the American People and President Trump are hoping for won’t be realized in the time frame that he’s predicting. Millions of Americans are apprehensive about returning to normal activity, without first having a large-scale testing program.
The last protest I participated in was a tea party in 2009, then people echoed that government over-reach would over-run our lives. President Lincoln heard similar calls when he suspended habeas corpus and instituted martial law in Maryland during the Civil War. He was trying to preserve the Union; today medical professionals are fighting to save lives.
Again, I find myself somewhere in the middle of two extremes. I am not paralyzed by the fear of contracting Covid-19. I lack the cognitive dissonance necessary to have previously contemplated suicide, then profess to fear a virus which could kill me. However, if I were to come down with coronavirus, I wouldn’t want to pass it to anyone else.
I originally didn’t have a mask, but before the trip to the chiropractor, a friend made one for me. I hadn’t been adjusted since sheltering in place, and it felt wonderful. I don’t like wearing a mask, they’re hot, and at times a pain to wear, but until others are comfortable, those who don’t know, may ask: Who is that adjusting masked man?
