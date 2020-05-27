General George S. Patton Jr. lead America’s Seventh and Third Armies through Italy, France and Germany, liberating the European continent during World War II. Famous for his hard charging style and aggressive persona, he’s well-known for many quotes including “Let me not mourn for the men who have died fighting, but rather let me be glad that such heroes have lived.”
The General’s words are felt each Memorial Day when Americans gather to honor the more than One million servicemen and women, who’ve been killed in action in defense of our nation, our shared values and their brothers and sisters in arms who fought beside them. Granite markers note the best of generations who's sacrifices ensure the future of our republic. For each of them on this and every Memorial Day, the American Flag flies at half-staff until noon.
The sacrifices of those listed as Missing in Action, as Prisoners of War, or Killed in Action will never be forgotten.
Formerly known as Decoration Day, I regard Memorial Day as a somber occasion. The playing of Taps always brings emotions to the surface in the wake of my father’s death, but the greeting of “Happy Memorial Day” and the overall commercialization of the holiday have irked me for years.
“Always Remember” is my greeting of choice. It offers respect to the fallen, while reminding others that the true purpose of Memorial Day isn’t to get a jump on summer plans.
By the grace of God, my family didn’t suffer the loss of a loved one on the field of battle. Men who shaped who I am today, served honorably in World War I through the Vietnam War, in the air, on land and sea, helping to stop the advancing enemy. None of them regarded their actions as special, like many others, they simply did their duty and tried to get home to their mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters. From an early age, I was told the real heroes never came home.
Those who returned continued their service, becoming cornerstones in their communities once their obligation to Uncle Sam finished. As families expanded, so did their roles to assist future generations.
One of these groups is the Navarro County Vietnam Veterans Association. Members of Chapter 1009 in Navarro County, continue to raise and award money to college attendees through scholarships. The organization also builds handicapped ramps for veterans. Among other projects they also provide transportation to VA Hospitals in Dallas, Waco, and Temple.
According to Chapter President Vernon Strebeck, supporting veterans is important as well. Because of Covid-19 meetings have been sporadic but it’s hoped meetings of the Navarro County VVA can resume as scheduled on the third Tuesday in June.
I hope each of you had a healthy and safe Memorial Day. As General Patton’s words suggested we should be grateful that such heroes lived. Because of their sacrifice we are able to raise the flag after noon and enjoy our freedoms while respectfully taking the time to remember those who weren’t able to return home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.