This marks the second column I have written about the inauguration of a new president. Regardless of political ideology I find hope is nearer the surface on the appointed day a Chief Executive takes office. Regularly celebrated in our Constitutional Republic, Americans of all ideologies can look forward as we reflect. The ceremonial processes seen on Inauguration Day are oddly reassuring, and even more poignant when political power shifts from one party to the other.
The Trump years were chaotic but produced some positives along with negatives. While some were encouraged by his America First approach, others considered the American carnage referenced in his inaugural, to be an ominous prelude to his presidency.
I expect President Biden to lean heavily on theme of national unity during his address, noting that Americans have overcome tremendous obstacles by working together. He promised to be a President for all Americans, although I hope he begins to rebuild trust across the aisle, and rebukes partisanship whenever possible, the task of reconciliation will be difficult in this environment.
From the beginning to the end the Trump Presidency, continued to test political norms. After he leaves office, he’ll likely face a second impeachment trial in the Senate. The results of the trial could influence the political landscape for years to come. If convicted, Trump could be barred from ever holding another Federal elected position. Another more likely consequence is that any vote to convict or acquit him will force Republicans to go on the record and risk alienating GOP voters who at this point, largely remain loyal to Trump. Independents may punish those who refuse to stand against him. Holding that fragile coalition together is key to Republicans hopes to regain the Congressional majority in two years.
But even as others strategize and begin to raise money in anticipation of 2022, Joe Biden will at least for a while, have the opportunity to govern from a position of strength. That of course assumes that Biden, Senator, Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, are able to hold thin Democratic alliances together. That is just one more additional challenge Biden will face, as he takes office.
Humorist Will Rodgers appeared prophetic when he stated that he didn’t belong to an organized political party. “I am a Democrat,” he said. Though I can’t predict the stability of a political organization, I do expect a modicum of normalcy to return to Washington during Biden’s Administration. Press briefings will again be routine I also believe Republicans will again find their voice and oppose deficit spending.
From an individual perspective I’m looking forward to writing about a new administration. I’m not a Democrat and far from a Biden loyalist, but I’ll take to social media and wish him the best as he takes office, as I did for President Trump four years ago.
I’ll continue to highlight lapses in judgement, instances of hypocrisy and graft where I see them. I vow to demonstrate the same fidelity to intellectual honesty, on these pages as 46 begins.
