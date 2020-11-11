Many have already begun to theorize about the potential meaning of the 2020 election, and the pitfalls which likely await elected officials who will take office in the wake of last Tuesday’s razor thin contest. No one knows anything yet; legal ballots are still being counted and two Georgia runoffs will decide which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate. The prospect of nearly nonstop political Peach State talk, over the holidays, will be the pits for many Georgia residents.
Most commentators have remarked about how divisions in our country and government might manifest themselves the near term. I don’t think divided government is a negative outcome. worse, is the prospect that our populous has largely become comfortable with our blind spots. We seem too willing to dismiss those with whom we disagree. Several times, I’ve heard individuals express genuine disbelief about how anyone could vote for this candidate or the other. Moving forward, I hope that we can begin to see each other for who are, without politics being the primary identifier.
Such understanding will be a positive outcome for democracy and mean the continued engagement of millions of voters across the political spectrum who were reached by Donald Trump.
Like others, I underestimated him. I considered candidate Trump a New York snake oil salesman. I discounted him because he broke nearly every political norm, with an unforgiving air. I was late to listen to those who sought a voice to amplify what they had been saying for more than a generation.
To me his message seemed overshadowed by a campaign highlighted by more flash than substance. Trump was the alternative to the Bush and Clinton political dynasties. He spoke for the man and woman who felt the political system had forgotten about them.
One friend gave voice to the enthusiasm generated by President Trump, saying, he gets both Democrats and Republicans to the polls. “We’ll have to wait and see which group shows up in larger numbers.”
The 2020, General Election turnout was the largest in American history. Trump increased his vote share, quite a legacy for a new politician who looks to have changed the electorate while shaking up Washington DC. Pending recounts and litigation He may come up short his efforts appear to have helped Republicans further down the ballot. His supporters, and political impact can’t be discounted.
In the years to come Republicans and Democrats must continue to engage the voters Trump reached, the parties should prioritize policy but rhetoric is also important. We have to learn to communicate with each other again using language which will resonate and inform.
Honestly, I have no idea how those elected, will govern this nation come January. However, I have faith they will, because they must. Instead of retreating to opposing corners and waiting for the next election, we the people should demand sensible action now.
I hope our elected leaders learn to model the benefits of incrementalism and the virtue of compromise, before we as Americans blindly follow them.
