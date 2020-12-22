As a child I remember Christmas Eves at our house included potluck style family dinners, board games, and conversation. Gifts were regularly opened on Christmas morning before heading to my grandparents’ homes.
I appreciated all the gifts I received through the years; completing annual collections of baseball cards, books, and games for the original Nintendo game system. My mother, friends and I entertained ourselves for hours playing them. The graphics don’t match today’s standards, but for my money the memories make it the best game system ever created.
Getting older has made shopping for me more difficult. In addition to the distance, there’s the tension between asking for something I want, versus a more practical gift. Usually, a gift card is a solution, enclosed in one of my mother’s homemade cards, which is the best part of Christmas. She is extremely talented and crafty, often adding details showcasing special moments about the year.
I am hesitant to think of how she might immortalize 2020.
Thanks to the pandemic the popularity of online shopping has increased but the convenience of next day delivery has diminished the element of surprise and spontaneity of gift giving. I admit, having crossed middle age, I am essentially becoming my father. He was never very excited about the holidays. If he were able to escape hassle from his in-laws and get a couple of pairs of jeans, a flannel shirt and a pair of long underwear to insulate him from the midwestern mornings, he’d consider it a successful Christmas haul.
This year I’ll be more pragmatic, picking up a couple of pairs of jeans and a few other necessities with my gift cards. Just as in past years, I’m appreciative that I am able to buy new jeans because several of my other pairs “shrunk.” As I reflect on the passing years and my changing priorities, I’ve realized that being harder to shop for isn’t necessarily a burden, just further understanding that the most valuable items can’t be purchased.
I would give anything to watch my grandmother shop in one of the Christmas stores at Disney World. The story connected to what she bought made the perfect gift even more special. Somehow… somehow, she picked it out without anyone’s knowledge.
I wish I could ask Santa for more time to spend with friends and family enjoying world famous Whitey’s Ice Cream. I would take them thick malts then sit and talk. To those I’ve wronged, I would apologize, by the time the treats were finished I imagine we’d be well on the way to making evening plans and laughing again.
This year has been difficult, leaving us divided for a number of reasons, but in the end many of our troubles will seem insignificant. I wish everyone happy holidays, and joy in the days ahead. I was just hoping I could ask an experienced shopper advice on where one might find a bundle of extra time? I know several of us would gladly pay any cost.
