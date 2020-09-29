Many Americans celebrated economic gains and took “normal” for granted, when the year began with promise. Based on available data political forecasters predicted relatively easy reelection of President Donald Trump. However, the spread of COVID-19, assured nothing was easy in 2020. Health concerns, economic stability, racial equality and safety have vaulted to the top of the issues concerning voters on the eve of the First Presidential Debate happening tonight.
Unknowns associated with debates often add to their allure, though I don’t expect either candidate to deliver rhetorical knock out blows from the stage in Ohio. Debates often serve as a job interview, where conceptions are formed. Having the opportunity to view candidate approaches decisions and equally as important how the two candidates contrast each other helps a voter to decide whether or not to maintain or change directions. Much of how debates flow depends upon how the moderator, in this case, Fox News’s Chris Wallace, dictates interactions between Former Vice President Biden, and President Trump.
Just tuning into the 2020 campaign? Don’t worry, first debates often set the field for viewers. Incumbents have been known to suffer from analysis-paralysis. Ronald Reagan stumbled out of the gate, flummoxed by the stringent time constraints and debate rules. During 1984’s second debate, Reagan used his charm and a prolific one-liner to deflect concerns about his age and fitness for office. After quipping about Walter Mondale’s youth and inexperience, there was little doubt, in the eventual result.
The national debate stage can be daunting for challengers as well, but I would argue a greater challenge for both President Trump and Biden, is managing expectations. After nearly a year of questioning his competency and calling the Democrat “Sleepy Joe.” The Trump campaign risks delivering Joe Biden an expectations victory if he manages to deliver a steady, calm, performance. On the other hand, Joe Biden has to command the stage as well as the facts on Tuesday.
If Donald Trump or the moderator is able to trip up Biden, who is known for making gaffes, then Trump will be able to spend the following days defining his opponent, with the Democrats on defense.
A common misconception is that debates are won or lost because of rhetorical banter. More often, the winner is determined by how well questions fit within the previously constructed frames built by campaigns.
For example, according to polling data Donald Trump leads on economic issues, the more he is able to shift the discussion to the economy tax cuts, deregulation or the successes of recent job creation while acknowledging that COVID-19 was horrific both because of the human and socio-economic tolls, it will be a net positive for the man who is seeking a second term.
Tuesday’s debate will feature six 15-minute segments. Discussion topics will include The Supreme Court, COVID-19, election integrity, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the two candidate’s records.
By the time the final buzzer sounds Tuesday night, we should begin to know how the story might unfold, at least until the next debate, on Oct. 15.
