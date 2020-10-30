George Bernard Shaw wrote that there are two tragedies in life: One is to lose your heart’s desire the other is to gain it. I ran for Rock Island County Board once, and gave the race my all.
Even though I wanted to win and serve the Third District of Rock Island County, losing a political campaign isn’t tragic. The conclusion of that amazing and exhilarating experience, signaled the beginning of a new and unexpected chapter. I cherish a couple of scrapbooks which are a record of that time. One of the pages holds receipts including one for a new pair of wheelchair tires.
Worn tire tread is like smooth shoe leather, a tangible sign of a candidate’s work. I learned the only way to run a campaign is full-on and without regret. Once the polls closed on Election Day, that particular adventure was over.
Closing arguments should dominate in the final days, but hypotheses, no matter how outlandish are assigned equal weight and cram our televisions and social media platforms. Trying to reach the elusive undecided voter is paramount but an overabundance of information can bring on analysis paralysis
Phone calls from outside of Texas quieted my mind for a few moments last week, we spoke of politics of course, they are woven into our DNA, but richer topics are the foundation of true friendships. The newlywed and his wife are settling into life and jobs. He’s also helping his parents navigate the twists and turns of repairing their Iowa home that was damaged in the derecho which caused billions of dollars in damages when it blew across the Midwest last August.
“My parents are well, but their roof took some damage, that and other fixes will cost the insurance company,” he said.
“Speaking of cost,” he asked if I’d heard that Iowa Senator Joni Ernst fumbled a question about the price of soybeans during the debate the other night. Just like that we had circled back to politics.
Knowing the cost and the price of commodities is often considered a prerequisite to represent the Hawkeye state. It’s hard to imagine Chuck Grassley, first elected in 1980, having a similar problem. Grassley still visits each of Iowa’s 99 counties annually. The state, could decide control of the US. Senate. Ernst’s gaffe won’t help her chances or other Republicans this November.
Another recent conversation was equally as fulfilling as it was necessary. We talked of our old political stomping grounds and of people we knew back in the day, but she also wanted to know what I had been writing about in addition to politics. I told her about my column celebrating Grandparent’s Day. The grandmother of two stepped away from Illinois politics exchanging her address for Southern sun and day trips with her granddaughters. She’s never seemed happier.
Things happen everyday which I believe Shaw would consider tragic. one which has befallen many of us is that we often tend to hyper focus and miss the opportunities to have conversations with others who offer perspective.
