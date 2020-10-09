I’m penning this column moments after the Cubs second loss in three days. Their rapid exit from the playoffs was a microcosm of an abbreviated 2020 regular season.
I’d like to consider this shabby performance an anomaly, but the Cubs offense and bullpen spent another year being consistently inconsistent. Team executives will spend the offseason shuffling the roster and doing their best to calm a nervous fan base. However, they and the players will face the responsibility of their play and the final results of this unconventional year.
Yes, this season was different; thanks to the pandemic the boys of summer played without fans inside stadiums across the country. The shorter season distorted statistics and surely added even more pressure on those expected to produce. The reality is that the Cubs left the playoffs with a whimper, not the blaze of glory or at least a playoff victory that Cubs fans have come to expect.
Cub fans and the American people in general, are once again waiting until next year, 2021 cannot get here soon enough.
Major League Baseball adapted like the rest of us to the surreal nature of 2020. We press on even though normal continues to remain elusive. Our lives sports and politics have been overshadowed by COVID-19.
Polls consistently show that most don’t blame President Trump for the virus, though voters do hold him responsible for the response to the virus which has become the primary issue in the General Election campaign. Voters in several states are already casting ballots, Texans will begin voting in person on Oct. 13.
Some speculated that Joe Biden would dodge debating the President but Biden showed up and surpassed low expectations in a debate which featured interruptions, insults and frankly little else. Famed Republican strategist Karl Rove, characterized the debate as “hell” and that was charitable.
Politics aside, COVID-19 has taken more than 200,000 American lives, while infecting millions more. The President, First Lady, other top aides and advisors are among those who recently tested positive. I know from experience that COVID-19 shouldn’t be taken lightly. It’s nasty. First and foremost, I along with millions of Americans wish them all good health and quick recovery.
The final days of this political campaign have taken an unexpected turn after the President was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, for treatment after being exposed to the corona virus. If it continues as scheduled, the Oct. 15 debate will be crucial. Assuming President Trump is able to participate, either in person or virtually, he should view the time in front of a national audience as potentially the last opportunity to change the trajectory of the race.
Trump has the opportunity to put Joe Biden on his heels. Biden didn’t shine during the first debate, though he surpassed low expectations. Trump needs a debate performance which is substantive energetic and topical. The President has to project strength and control. For at least 90 minutes he must be consistent, a trait he has been chided for exhibiting rather inconsistently.
