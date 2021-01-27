Over the last five decades the American people have increasingly shared a growing mistrust in government and those who report on how the sausage is made. Although this feeling has been ruminating for some time, the fervor has spiked. Facts and news are often filtered through individual kaleidoscopes, already shaded by different colors.
The media shares some responsibility, but people’s willingness to highlight the sensational without context, has inflamed the situation and largely overshadowed the pursuit of the truth. Instead, of engaging in constructive political efforts, many blame the media, the left, or the right, the doctor, lawyer, or police officer. Historically, minorities have been erroneously vilified for taking jobs, and treated as scapegoats during tough economic times. Blame shifting has become a cottage industry, with an endless fuel source. It’s time to stop that merry go round.
Politicians of both parties have waged winning campaigns, complete with government pensions by capitalizing on these so-called divides. Polls suggest we want those in government to work together but at the same time, voters don’t trust either side to work for us.
Some of the excitement and enthusiasm surrounding President Biden’s inaugural tone was quickly dampened after he issued a flourish of Executive Orders, in the first days of his administration. As a conservative, I am against the excessive use of Executive Orders by any President of the United States.
I won’t soon forget President Obama touting the use of his phone and pen as his chief legislative tools for a large portion of his presidency. Nor was I in favor of President Trump’s similar inclinations when he made end runs around Congress. President Biden is continuing this unfortunate trend. Executive Orders are antithetical to the separation of powers, and good government.
These orders have a purpose; to restore or end budget appropriations, and reverse the actions of a previous administration, and limiting bureaucratic hurdles encountered in an overly administrative state. Their use should be rare. Too often, expediency is sought for a political purpose and not for national necessity or emergency. Although signing a series of Executive Orders during the wee hours of a new administration’s increases the perception of momentum, their overuse blunts the effect.
Entire government policies should be debated not shifted via the stroke of a pen.
President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline, by executive action, was one such example of overreach. Pulling the pipeline’s permits will be detrimental to the economy. The crude carrier stretches from Western Canada to Nebraska, then south to the Gulf Coast, even temporary jobs would help during a time of economic crisis.
Although Canada remains the United States number one trading partner overall, including 50.1% of the United States 2019’s crude oil imports, came from the Great White North. The cancellation of the Keystone project should make for interesting discussions when Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, which is scheduled for next month.
President Reagan warned that freedom is one generation from extinction. Its protection requires consistent vigilance and determination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.