Conventional wisdom says that most people tune out of politics over the summer and find their way back to it after Labor Day. But just as nearly everything else this year, conventional wisdom might be turned on its head.
Much of the electorate has had time to consider their choice beginning in March. While much of the country experienced some form of shelter in place or other COVID-19 related restrictions.
While some believe that COVID-19 will negatively affect turnout. It’s probable that those aged 18 to 29 will vote for the Democrat in higher percentages then they did in 2016. Those voters cast ballots for Hillary Clinton, but not at the rate they did for President Obama.
Take it from someone who faced the challenge of being of the opposing party, down ballot from the incumbent President in 2012, there’s only one Barack Obama. He’ll engage in this unconventional campaign to ensure a Democrat returns to the White House early next year.
Joe Biden made it known that he is looking to fill the Vice-Presidential slot with a woman of color. His decision is expected within a matter of weeks. Some may recall that in a column in early January titled “Roaring into 2020” I predicted he would pick Senator Kamilla Harris of California as his running mate. Critics call this decision racist, but nominees often look to Vice Presidential candidates to accentuate the strengths of a ticket.
African American women drove Democratic turnout in 2018, and so far in 2020. Elections are about excitement and turnout, whoever Biden picks, it behooves him to recognize and tap a person who can excite others to turnout in November.
The political winds of change have grown in force since Donald Trump took office. This year comes with additional challenges and opportunities for office seekers attempting to navigate the pandemic, a tenuous economic recovery and heightened social justice and racial tensions.
President Trump is hemorrhaging support among many demographic groups, most unsurprisingly suburban women. Given that President Trump previously won the states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by less than a percent in each, he lacks a margin of error. As 2020 continues Trump seems less likely to build bridges as he is to burn them.
President Trump often characterizes the fight against COVID-19 as a success with occasional fires and embers. In a week which saw record highs in cases of COVID-19, the President attempted to force states to open up public schools in August.
According to a Corsicana Daily Sun poll only 28.3% of respondents are willing to send their children to school this year, given recent spikes across the state of Texas. That leaves Trump opposite 55% of people, with the remaining undecided. Our survey is a small sample size but representative. America’s parents don’t want to put children at risk or have them used as political pawns. Trump’s unconventional reaction to conventional wisdom will cost him the support of America’s mothers and fathers and November’s election. As usual he’ll have no one to blame but himself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.