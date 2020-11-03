Dear reader, may I ask a favor? If you’re a registered voter who has yet to vote in the 2020 General Election, please put down today’s edition of the Daily Sun and go vote. Better yet, take it with you, read it while in line at your polling location.
I understand that life is busy; juggling the responsibilities and schedules, of school, work and family can at times be daunting. Fitting in voting, or standing in line on Tuesday, may not be convenient, however, if you’ve yet to cast a ballot you still have the opportunity to impact policy and governance in this great nation. I implore each and every one of you to please take the time and go vote.
The franchise is a sacred right which should belong to every American who meets the requirements. Unfortunately, politicians and lawyers have used the courts to place additional barriers in front of those who wish to engage in the electoral process. The majority of these issues must be remedied after the polls close, but there’s no other reasonable explanation for allowing only one drop box per county for mail-in ballots.
In my view, attempts to limit the vote in certain areas of the state are indicative of other thinly veiled efforts to depress voter turnout and limit minority party access. In spite of these challenges Texans across the state have already exceeded the number of total votes cast in 2016. Tiny Navarro County added thousands to that the staggering total. Across the country, over 90 million Americans have already cast their ballots. I hope the level of voter enthusiasm becomes a Lone Star tradition, allowing residents to shed the reputation as a non-voting state.
Election lawyers are ready to battle in courtrooms across the battleground states. More legal challenges will surely arise from this election, but I hope any questions are resolved quickly. The measure of a healthy constitutional republic is trusting in the process and a core belief that every vote counts. Normal injunctions will be filed allowing polling locations in some precincts to stay open longer because of routine mechanical issues with tabulation machines or unfortunately-timed power outages. The pandemic adds another level of complication, but I place my trust in election officials and workers across the country will do their jobs well, just as they have done in Navarro County, all they need is time.
It has been a privilege to cover the 2016 election in our community. Again, I’d like to thank all the candidates, staffs’ and local party officials. COVID-19 has impacted the country and changed campaigns this year, but even in an unprecedented time, candidates are generally driven by a desire to serve. Pandemic or not campaigns are waged by highlighting contrast, competing visions and varied solutions for the questions which face our nation, state and municipalities. Election Day is full of possibility, the fate of the election remains undetermined. There are only a few hours left before the polls close, GO VOTE and make your voice heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.