Grandparents Day, was Sunday, Sept. 13, an annual celebration of those who dole out hugs and advice equally. They attend ballgames and school programs and just love those grandkids who light up their lives.
Grandparents life experience and the ability to impart lessons and still keep a smile on their face and a prayer in their heart as well as their lips for their grandchildren make them outstanding teachers for those just finding their way.
I’ve mentioned that my grandmother’s infamous kitchen table was the setting for scores of talks about the important events of life. What I may have neglected to recount is that she showed the same number of pictures of her grandson to strangers. It must have been insufferable, but I suppose bragging about grandchildren is a grandmother’s prerogative.
I’d give all my worldly possessions to sit again, with the wisest woman I’ve ever known. She and I have a lot of catching up to do.
Grandparents have the enviable position of witnessing potential and promise. They worry about the world left behind for those grandbabies. While children can’t wait to grow up and have new experiences, grandparents understand the value of allowing things to happen in their own time. They allow little ones to be free of responsibility for as long as possible. Let’s face it, no matter how old we get we’ll always be young in the eyes of grandparents.
I wouldn’t be the person I am today without mine. One helped spark my love of politics. He also shared my love of sports and was at the game when I met future NBA basketball player, BJ. Armstrong. Once when my parents were away, he told me I could stay up later than they normally allowed. He even offered to tell a fib on my behalf. I declined, though in hindsight, I regret not taking him up on his offer.
In his later years he would smoke cigarettes and quiz me over what I’d learned. Eventually, he would tell me “Boy, you’re tough, you’ll be alright.” That was a high compliment coming from him. Actually, I’m nowhere near as tough as he, though I come from good stock.
My other grandfather often called me his supervisor, while working in his wood shop. He made my crib and was my first, and best buddy. We had conversations on the riverbank and watched the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish together for decades. The first game of the 2020 football season kicked off last Saturday, I’m sure he was cheering with me loud enough to wake the echoes from heaven.
Though my grandparents are gone, they continue to profoundly influence my life. I’m not alone in wishing that I could spend more time with them. I hope they are proud of the man I have become and of the impact I’ve had on this world. I hope every grandparent enjoyed their day and knows just how much the life lessons and unconditional love means to all of us grandchildren.
