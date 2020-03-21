Whatever comes from the coronavirus tumult, I’m confident that I can survive isolation, because I’ve done it before. The coronavirus is real, of course we all should take appropriate precautions. I fear that people have repeated the pattern of running to extremes, where common sense is in shorter supply than toilet paper.
President Trump’s stiffer guidelines include a recommendation that people wash their hands, only gather in groups of 10 or fewer until March 31. The President also asked that Americans limit non-essential travel and to not go into work if they feel ill. This is just common sense. I have to say the way that some people have handled this makes it surreal.
For some the relative isolation might be hard to handle but for me it’s not novel. Throughout my life I have spent nearly four years recovering from surgical procedures related to my Cerebral Palsy. Each bone realignment or muscle lengthening operation left me on the couch looking at the television, our dog, my mother, or father who had the good fortune to go to work. His absence left me alone with my mother a majority of the days.
During the time I was “stranded” my dad was more attentive. His willingness to help me do tasks that normally would have caused him distress was welcome but the additional attention was strange.
Mom did her best to keep us entertained and sane but the familiarity with each other did wear on us. After all, there’s only so many stories that can be shared when the main characters are within the same house. I welcomed visitors and even my tutor. They brought news of the outside!
The one-on-one attention and focus provided fodder for other stories and better than average grades for the quarter.
Each surgery had its trying times. Though it wasn’t all bad. Laughing, playing video games, or watching Days of Our Lives with her during a respite from household chores are cherished memories. I should’ve never admitted that I watched that show in print but there is little use in revisionist history.
One benefit of being older, is having a robust movie collection, in the midst of this “crisis” I won’t have to return to the fictional town of Salem for entertainment.
My dad and I shared sports and watched many games during those months. One difference between then and the today’s foe is the absence of games. I miss them, but if the absence of close competition saves lives, it’s a worthwhile sacrifice.
I attended Monday’s meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees. In those moments I was aware that there’s might be the last I attend in person for the time being. I wanted to hear tell of the outside, before it shut down. My mind wandered to other times when I was stuck, experience shows we’ll be okay but not healed.
We already suffer from forms of self-imposed sequester, based on politics socioeconomic status or other factors. Once the virus has run its course, Americans should reach out again, without being isolated.
